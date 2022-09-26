Clean Yield Group Has $442,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 184,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 39,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 263,880 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $6.69 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.