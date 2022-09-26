Leverty Financial Group LLC Sells 651 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leverty Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $224.13 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.