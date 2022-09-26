PSI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,112,000 after purchasing an additional 651,178 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.