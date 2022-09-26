PSI Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $153.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $152.64 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.