Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

