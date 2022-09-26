PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

