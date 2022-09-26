iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.40 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

