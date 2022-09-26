Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.87 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 30.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %

SBUX traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.71. 86,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,304,607. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.