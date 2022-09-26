Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

