Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $3,722,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 688,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,532,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 2.6 %

Equinix stock opened at $593.13 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $590.21 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.60.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

