Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 13,661 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,816 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.21. 665,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,443,273. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

