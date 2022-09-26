Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.