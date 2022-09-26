Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 3,282 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for approximately 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,018,371,000 after buying an additional 385,539 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after buying an additional 605,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after buying an additional 515,085 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Stock Down 0.3 %

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

