Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New $273,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,035. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.