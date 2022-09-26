Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Linde by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 52,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

LIN stock opened at $268.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.