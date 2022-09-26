Clean Yield Group Makes New $344,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.25 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20.

