Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $263.48 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.18 and its 200-day moving average is $270.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

