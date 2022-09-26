Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Amgen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 18,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,102,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $226.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.