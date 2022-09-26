Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 652 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

LOW stock opened at $189.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.07 and its 200 day moving average is $197.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.