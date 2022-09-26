Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.27. 3,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,575. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.56.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

