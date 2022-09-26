Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,378,000 after purchasing an additional 827,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,091,000 after acquiring an additional 778,736 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,522,000 after acquiring an additional 456,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,247. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

