Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 2,763 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CME traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.98. 7,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,656. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.75 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

