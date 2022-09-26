Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 525 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 118,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,079,000 after buying an additional 81,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DPZ traded down $2.83 on Monday, hitting $327.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.96. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.62 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.36.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

