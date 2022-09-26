Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 1,927 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after acquiring an additional 552,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after acquiring an additional 347,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,763,000 after acquiring an additional 311,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $118.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,649. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

