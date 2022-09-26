Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Diageo were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.52 and a 200-day moving average of $186.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $165.50 and a one year high of $223.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

