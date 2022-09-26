Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

STZ stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

