WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 196,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,022,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after acquiring an additional 204,471 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $53.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.