Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 1,050 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $5,490,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.28 on Monday, hitting $307.18. 17,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $291.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

