Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NOC opened at $478.82 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.49 and a 200 day moving average of $464.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.27.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

