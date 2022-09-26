Raymond James Trims Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Target Price to $18.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

