iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Occidental Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $133.06 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.41 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.17.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

