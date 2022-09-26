Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $170.99 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.02 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

