Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,366,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

