Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of META stock opened at $140.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.05. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

