Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RS opened at $170.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.02 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.