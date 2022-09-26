Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,704 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,495,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.35 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

