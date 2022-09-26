Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META opened at $140.03 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $355.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

