Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after buying an additional 358,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MMC opened at $151.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.