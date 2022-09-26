Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

MMC opened at $151.38 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.