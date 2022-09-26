America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) is Magnolia Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the quarter. America’s Car-Mart makes up about 6.8% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 0.07% of America’s Car-Mart worth $46,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $428.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.31. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $129.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

Separately, Stephens downgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.