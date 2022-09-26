Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $263,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Leverty Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 691.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at $162,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $28.65 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

