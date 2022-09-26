Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 5,955 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $99.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.69 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

