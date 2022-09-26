Magnolia Group LLC Lowers Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Magnolia Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,729,960 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners comprises 8.7% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 2.53% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $58,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,347 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.26 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

