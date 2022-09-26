Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $71,878,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $85,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

