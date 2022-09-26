Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,023 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.99 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.87 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35.

