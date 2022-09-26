Leverty Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. The Gabelli Utility Trust makes up 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 137.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 71.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 62,791 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

