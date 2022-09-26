Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $79.21 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

