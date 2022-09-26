Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Position Raised by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,414,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Financial comprises 3.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned approximately 19.01% of Nicholas Financial worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicholas Financial in the first quarter worth about $554,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $5.75 on Monday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

Nicholas Financial ( NASDAQ:NICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

