Magnolia Group LLC Has $22.50 Million Stock Holdings in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Financial makes up 3.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 19.01% of Nicholas Financial worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial Trading Down 6.0 %

NICK opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nicholas Financial ( NASDAQ:NICK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

