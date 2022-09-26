Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $29.83 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

